LPM seeking Project Manager for new regional newsroom

Are you an organized, proactive communicator who loves bringing people together to do meaningful work? The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is looking for a Project Manager to help coordinate one of public media’s newest regional collaborations. This is a great opportunity for someone who thrives on building relationships, juggling details and keeping ambitious projects on track.

About the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom (AMSN) is a public media collaboration comprising West Virginia Public Broadcasting, WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU-Lexington/Richmond, WKMS-Murray and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky. Together, we report stories that matter to Appalachian and Southern communities — especially those often left out of traditional narratives.

About the role

As project manager, you’ll support both the editorial and development teams by coordinating planning, communication and tracking progress on key projects. You’ll help us stay organized and aligned as we work across multiple states, stations and time zones. This position is based at Louisville Public Media, the lead station in the collaborative, and will report to the Director of Development for AMSN.

This is a full-time, exempt position with a salary range of $40,000–$50,000, based in Louisville, Kentucky, with the possibility for hybrid work. This role is grant-funded through June 2028.

What you’ll do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds LPM’s values and strategic goals

Keep projects on track by managing schedules, timelines and deliverables

Organize and facilitate meetings across partner stations

Maintain shared calendars, planning tools and tracking documents

Support grant reporting by monitoring metrics and outcomes

Assist with tasks like invoice tracking and internal communication

Help plan long-term strategies and align partner goals

What we’re looking for

We’re looking for someone who is both organized and people-oriented. You don’t need to have a journalism background — but you do need to be curious, communicative and comfortable managing multiple priorities across a dispersed team. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those skills. If you meet many but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Required qualifications:



At least two years of experience in project management, administration, a related role or comparable education

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication

Familiarity with tools like spreadsheets, shared calendars and project management software

Ability to work independently and with multiple stakeholders

Access to reliable transportation for occasional travel

Willingness to work some non-standard hours when needed

Preferred but not required:



Experience working in nonprofits, journalism or public media

Comfort with project management tools like Airtable, Asana or similar platforms

Understanding of Appalachia and the southern U.S.

What we’ll do

At Louisville Public Media, we believe in supporting our employees so they can do their best work and live full lives. If you join our team, you’ll get:



Equitable compensation in the $40,000–$50,000 range, based on your experience

Excellent benefits, including paid time off, health, dental and vision insurance, and a retirement plan with employer matching

A flexible, hybrid work environment with support for work-life balance

Professional development opportunities

A chance to be part of a collaborative, mission-driven organization committed to serving diverse communities across our region

How to apply

Please send a resume and a short cover letter explaining your interest in the position to resume@lpm.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Want to learn more about the job? Reach out — we’re happy to answer questions.

At Louisville Public Media, we actively seek diversity in our workplace and are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer.