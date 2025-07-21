© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor’s aunt, arrested outside Hankison sentencing in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT
News crews wait outside federal court in Louisville for Brett Hankison.
Justin Hicks
/
LPM
News crews waited outside federal court in downtown Louisville during the sentencing hearing for former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison on July 21, 2025.

As Brett Hankison’s sentencing hearing went on in court, Louisville police took protesters into custody after they entered the street and allegedly blocked traffic.

Bianca Austin was arrested on misdemeanor charges outside the Gene Snyder federal courthouse Monday.

Austin, the aunt of Breonna Taylor, joined a small protest at 6th St. and Broadway as the sentencing hearing for former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison took place, according to police statements and eyewitnesses.

Hankison was convicted last fall of violating Taylor’s civil rights during the fatal raid on her apartment in 2020. He shot blindly through a covered window of her apartment, and his bullets traveled into an occupied neighboring unit. Last week, the United States Department of Justice sought a single day sentence for Hankison, far lower than the 11-14 years recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
News
Trump DOJ recommends one-day sentence for LMPD officer from Breonna Taylor raid
Roberto Roldan

According to a citation filed by LMPD in district court, Austin is charged with obstructing a highway and disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police said officers in marked vehicles responded to the intersection after 2 p.m. Monday with lights and sirens on.

Austin was in the intersection “clapping her hands blocking vehicles to pass through,” the complaint reads, adding that she approached officers and clapped and yelled in their faces. “The actions that the subject conducted today caused a public inconvenience and annoyance within the community.”

She was booked into the downtown jail Monday afternoon. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Tara Bassett, a Louisville livestreamer who was prominent during the 2020 racial justice protests following Taylor’s killing, spoke in support of Austin during a Facebook Live broadcast outside the courthouse. She said she saw Austin take a bullhorn and step into the street after leaving the building. She characterized Austin as trying to “redirect” traffic.

Video shared by the Courier Journal depicts Austin shortly before her arrest.

Witnesses at the scene said four people, in total, were taken into custody, including a person who jumped on the hood of a Louisville Water Company truck that was driving down Broadway. Video of that encounter circulated online Monday afternoon.

Louisville Water Company spokesperson Kelley Dearing-Smith shared a statement on behalf of the agency, saying the employee in their company vehicle “did their best to safely leave the area.”

LMPD officials addressed the arrests late Monday in a statement, saying the department respects First Amendment rights.

“However, what we saw today in front of the courthouse in the street was not safe, acceptable or legal. Creating confrontation, kicking vehicles, or otherwise creating an unsafe environment will not be tolerated,” the statement said.

This story may be updated.
Tags
News LouisvilleLMPDbreonna taylor
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's Assistant News Director. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
See stories by Amina Elahi
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.