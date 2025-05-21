Louisville residents invited to weigh in on city budget at Metro Council

Louisville’s budget determines which services, programs and jobs are continued, expanded or eliminated year to year.

As the Metro Council interviews city department leaders and amends the proposal put forth by Mayor Craig Greenberg last month, local residents may share their ideas and feedback at a public session Thursday.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 601 West Jefferson St. It is free to attend and will be streamed online on the council’s Facebook page.

An online feedback form is also open until June 9.

All sessions related to the budget are open to the public and can be watched online. Hearings continue into June. The council is expected to vote to pass the final budget June 26.

Greenberg wants to spend $1.2 billion next fiscal year, with more spending on public safety and continued support for affordable housing.

He said he is seeking cuts of about $5 million in spending to offset a projected $14 million deficit, despite an unexpected surplus of about $50 million, due to stronger than expected revenue. Greenberg said city workers could be laid off and empty positions may be cut.