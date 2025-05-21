© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Louisville residents invited to weigh in on city budget at Metro Council

Louisville Public Media | By Amina Elahi
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
The president's chair in Louisville Metro Council chambers
Roberto Roldan
/
LPM
Louisville residents can share their thoughts on the city's budget plans in person this week.

Louisville Metro Council members are taking input from residents on the next city budget, which will take effect July 1.

Louisville’s budget determines which services, programs and jobs are continued, expanded or eliminated year to year.

As the Metro Council interviews city department leaders and amends the proposal put forth by Mayor Craig Greenberg last month, local residents may share their ideas and feedback at a public session Thursday.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 601 West Jefferson St. It is free to attend and will be streamed online on the council’s Facebook page.

An online feedback form is also open until June 9.

All sessions related to the budget are open to the public and can be watched online. Hearings continue into June. The council is expected to vote to pass the final budget June 26.

Greenberg wants to spend $1.2 billion next fiscal year, with more spending on public safety and continued support for affordable housing.

He said he is seeking cuts of about $5 million in spending to offset a projected $14 million deficit, despite an unexpected surplus of about $50 million, due to stronger than expected revenue. Greenberg said city workers could be laid off and empty positions may be cut.
Amina Elahi
Amina Elahi is LPM's Assistant News Director. Email Amina at aelahi@lpm.org.
