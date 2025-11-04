Shelter in place issued in Louisville following reports of plane crash

Louisville Metro Police are reporting injuries due to a plane crash near the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, which is home to the massive UPS WorldPort hub.

In a social media post, UPS acknowledged the incident.

UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/zvvXSPZgid as they become available. — UPS Airlines (@UPSAirlines) November 4, 2025

Louisville residents are advised to shelter in place from the airport north to the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro Police said in an emailed statement Thursday that they and other agencies were responding to reports of a plane crash near Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane.

LMPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Sanders said MetroSafe, Louisville Fire and emergency medical services were also involved.

He said they had received 20 calls for service as of about 5:30 p.m.

In a post on social media, the airport confirmed an “aircraft incident” and said the airfield was closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.