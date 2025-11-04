Dare to Care partnering with JCPS, Kroger amid SNAP strain

As thousands of Louisville families await much-needed federal food aid, the nonprofit regional food bank Dare to Care is increasing efforts to distribute supplies.

The Trump administration said Monday it would partially pay for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program using a Department of Agriculture contingency fund after two federal judges’ ruled it had to keep the program going. But it is unclear how or when the money will reach recipients, and federal officials say there will be no money left for new enrollees this month.

There are 150,000 people in Dare to Care’s 13-county service region, in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, who use SNAP, said the organization’s CEO, Vincent James.

At a press conference Tuesday, he called for the federal government to fully fund SNAP, which he described as “a lifeline.”

“Our food pantry partners are no longer really embracing for the impact. They're in the middle, experiencing it, day in and day out,” James said.

He said Dare to Care usually gives out emergency food boxes to 25-40 families in a day. On Monday, they distributed 117 boxes, he said.

Dare to Care is now partnering with Jefferson County Public Schools and Kroger to solicit more donations, the organizations announced Tuesday.

JCPS

For the next four weeks, all JCPS schools and administrative buildings will be set up to collect nonperishable food donations.

Donations made to the 33 JCPS schools that participate in the School Pantry Program will remain at those sites, while contributions at other locations will be transferred to the Dare to Care warehouse and given out to the larger community.

Kroger

Grocery giant Kroger is asking customers to contribute to a community-wide food drive. Stores across Kentuckiana will feature signs and collection boxes asking shoppers to donate nonperishable food items that will go to Dare to Care, the company said in a press release.

Donation asks

Dare to Care shared a list of preferred shelf-stable food items to donate:

Peanut butter

Soup

Canned fruit

Beans

Rice

Tuna

Cereal

Fruit juice

Pasta

Canned vegetables

The organization also takes monetary donations, which it says allows it to buy whatever is needed most and to purchase in bulk.