Louisville man shot by police charged with wanton endangerment of officer

Daniel Gish, 55, was released from the hospital and booked at the downtown jail Tuesday.

He faces a charge of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, a felony offense.

Officers responded after a caller said her parents were arguing, and her father was drunk and had a gun. They arrived at a home in the Camp Taylor neighborhood and found Gish standing on the driveway. The footage shows they tried to convince Gish to drop his weapon then, and later when he was inside, but he refused.

After some of the home’s occupants left safely, Sgt. Kristopher Pedigo entered. Soon after, he encountered Gish inside and shot him in the wrist, knocking away the gun.

Deputy police chief Emily McKinley praised officers’ efforts to resolve the situation.

“Nobody wants to go through anything like this,” she said at a press conference Wednesday. “However, we're grateful that no lives were lost and that no one else was injured.”

Gish is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.