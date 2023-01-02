© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

WFPK Hosts Top Album Picks of 2022

Louisville Public Media
Published January 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST
top view man (music lover) with headphones lie on the floor and
dvulikaia - stock.adobe.com
/
top view man (music lover) with headphones lie on the floor and listen music among retro vinyl records

Check out your favorite host's top albums of 2022!

Kyle Meredith

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
The Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?
Beabadoobee - Beatopia
Beyonce - Renaissance
Maya Hawke - Moss
Mitski - Laurel Hell
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love / Return of the Dream Canteen
Santigold - Spirituals
Sasami - Squeeze
The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever
Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve
Frank Turner - FTHC
Eddie Vedder - Earthling
Wet Leg - Wet Leg

John Timmons

Alvvays - Blue Rev
Beabadoobee - Beatopia
The Beatles - Revolver (Super Deluxe)
Mark Charles - Creature Comforts
S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks
Mitski – Laurel Hell
Momma - Household Name
Muna - Muna
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore, 1997
Prince and the Revolution - Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985
Joan Shelley - The Spur
Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Frank Turner - FTHC
Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Laura Shine

Plains - I Walked With You A Ways
Mitski - Laurel Hell
Joan Shelley - The Spur
Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine EP
Mark Charles - Calamity Strikes
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever
Muna - Muna
Avi Kaplan - Floating On A Dream
Angel Olsen - Big Time
Momma - Household Name
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Margo Price - Strays
Danielle Ponder - Some of Us Are Brave
Lera Lynn - Something More Than Love
Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog
The Killers - Pressure Machine
Ray Lamontagne - Monovision
Orville Peck - Bronco: Chapter 1

Mel Fisher

Wet Leg- Wet Leg
Angel Olsen- Big Time
Joan Shelley- The Spur
Frank Turner- FTHC
Fontaines D.C.- Skinty Fia
MUNA-MUNA
beabadoobee- Beatopia
Beyoncé- Renaissance
Florence + The Machine- Dance Fever
Jack White- Fear of the Dawn
Spoon- Lucifer on the Sofa
Soccer Mommy- Sometimes, Forever
The Afghan Whigs- How Do You Burn?
Mitski- Laurel Hell
Kelsey Waldon- No Regular Dog
Sharon Van Etten- We've Been Going About This All Wrong
Santigold- Spirituals
Nova Twins- Supernova

Michael Young

1. Cory Branan - When I Go I Ghost
2. Arlo McKinley - This Mess We're In
3. Ian Noe - River Fools & Mountain Saints
4. John Fullbright - The Liar
5. Steve Poltz - Stardust and Satellites
6. The Coffis Brothers - Turn My Radio Up
7. Caleb Caudle - Forsythia
8. Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog
9. Adam Hood - Bad Days Better
10. Willi Carlisle - Peculiar, Missouri
11. Courtney Patton - Electrostatic
12. Bill Scorzari - The Crosswinds of Kansas
13. Rhyan Sinclair - Letters to Aliens
14. Aaron Raitiere - Single Wide Dreamer
15. Pharis & Jason Romero - Tell 'Em You Were Gold
16. Ragland - Guardian
18. Florence Dore - Highways & Rocketships
19. Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado - Navigation Blues
17. Andrew Leahey & The Homestead - American Static, Vol. 2
20. Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds

Stacy Owen

Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Bartees Strange: Farm to Table
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Alvvays - Blue Rev
Maya Hawke - Moss
Ruby Amanfu - The Collections Volume IV
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Joan Shelley - The Spur

Music