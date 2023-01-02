WFPK Hosts Top Album Picks of 2022
Check out your favorite host's top albums of 2022!
The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
The Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?
Beabadoobee - Beatopia
Beyonce - Renaissance
Maya Hawke - Moss
Mitski - Laurel Hell
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love / Return of the Dream Canteen
Santigold - Spirituals
Sasami - Squeeze
The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever
Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve
Frank Turner - FTHC
Eddie Vedder - Earthling
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Alvvays - Blue Rev
Beabadoobee - Beatopia
The Beatles - Revolver (Super Deluxe)
Mark Charles - Creature Comforts
S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks
Mitski – Laurel Hell
Momma - Household Name
Muna - Muna
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore, 1997
Prince and the Revolution - Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985
Joan Shelley - The Spur
Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Frank Turner - FTHC
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Plains - I Walked With You A Ways
Mitski - Laurel Hell
Joan Shelley - The Spur
Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine EP
Mark Charles - Calamity Strikes
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever
Muna - Muna
Avi Kaplan - Floating On A Dream
Angel Olsen - Big Time
Momma - Household Name
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Margo Price - Strays
Danielle Ponder - Some of Us Are Brave
Lera Lynn - Something More Than Love
Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog
The Killers - Pressure Machine
Ray Lamontagne - Monovision
Orville Peck - Bronco: Chapter 1
Wet Leg- Wet Leg
Angel Olsen- Big Time
Joan Shelley- The Spur
Frank Turner- FTHC
Fontaines D.C.- Skinty Fia
MUNA-MUNA
beabadoobee- Beatopia
Beyoncé- Renaissance
Florence + The Machine- Dance Fever
Jack White- Fear of the Dawn
Spoon- Lucifer on the Sofa
Soccer Mommy- Sometimes, Forever
The Afghan Whigs- How Do You Burn?
Mitski- Laurel Hell
Kelsey Waldon- No Regular Dog
Sharon Van Etten- We've Been Going About This All Wrong
Santigold- Spirituals
Nova Twins- Supernova
1. Cory Branan - When I Go I Ghost
2. Arlo McKinley - This Mess We're In
3. Ian Noe - River Fools & Mountain Saints
4. John Fullbright - The Liar
5. Steve Poltz - Stardust and Satellites
6. The Coffis Brothers - Turn My Radio Up
7. Caleb Caudle - Forsythia
8. Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog
9. Adam Hood - Bad Days Better
10. Willi Carlisle - Peculiar, Missouri
11. Courtney Patton - Electrostatic
12. Bill Scorzari - The Crosswinds of Kansas
13. Rhyan Sinclair - Letters to Aliens
14. Aaron Raitiere - Single Wide Dreamer
15. Pharis & Jason Romero - Tell 'Em You Were Gold
16. Ragland - Guardian
18. Florence Dore - Highways & Rocketships
19. Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado - Navigation Blues
17. Andrew Leahey & The Homestead - American Static, Vol. 2
20. Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds
Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Bartees Strange: Farm to Table
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Alvvays - Blue Rev
Maya Hawke - Moss
Ruby Amanfu - The Collections Volume IV
Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point
Joan Shelley - The Spur