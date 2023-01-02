WFPK Hosts Top Album Picks of 2022

Check out your favorite host's top albums of 2022!

Kyle Meredith

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

The Afghan Whigs - How Do You Burn?

Beabadoobee - Beatopia

Beyonce - Renaissance

Maya Hawke - Moss

Mitski - Laurel Hell

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love / Return of the Dream Canteen

Santigold - Spirituals

Sasami - Squeeze

The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention

Soccer Mommy - Sometimes, Forever

Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point

Kae Tempest - The Line Is A Curve

Frank Turner - FTHC

Eddie Vedder - Earthling

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

John Timmons

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Beabadoobee - Beatopia

The Beatles - Revolver (Super Deluxe)

Mark Charles - Creature Comforts

S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks

Mitski – Laurel Hell

Momma - Household Name

Muna - Muna

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore, 1997

Prince and the Revolution - Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985

Joan Shelley - The Spur

Spoon - Lucifer On the Sofa

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point

Frank Turner - FTHC

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Laura Shine

Plains - I Walked With You A Ways

Mitski - Laurel Hell

Joan Shelley - The Spur

Phoebe Bridgers - So Much Wine EP

Mark Charles - Calamity Strikes

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Florence + The Machine - Dance Fever

Muna - Muna

Avi Kaplan - Floating On A Dream

Angel Olsen - Big Time

Momma - Household Name

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Margo Price - Strays

Danielle Ponder - Some of Us Are Brave

Lera Lynn - Something More Than Love

Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog

The Killers - Pressure Machine

Ray Lamontagne - Monovision

Orville Peck - Bronco: Chapter 1

Mel Fisher

Wet Leg- Wet Leg

Angel Olsen- Big Time

Joan Shelley- The Spur

Frank Turner- FTHC

Fontaines D.C.- Skinty Fia

MUNA-MUNA

beabadoobee- Beatopia

Beyoncé- Renaissance

Florence + The Machine- Dance Fever

Jack White- Fear of the Dawn

Spoon- Lucifer on the Sofa

Soccer Mommy- Sometimes, Forever

The Afghan Whigs- How Do You Burn?

Mitski- Laurel Hell

Kelsey Waldon- No Regular Dog

Sharon Van Etten- We've Been Going About This All Wrong

Santigold- Spirituals

Nova Twins- Supernova

Michael Young

1. Cory Branan - When I Go I Ghost

2. Arlo McKinley - This Mess We're In

3. Ian Noe - River Fools & Mountain Saints

4. John Fullbright - The Liar

5. Steve Poltz - Stardust and Satellites

6. The Coffis Brothers - Turn My Radio Up

7. Caleb Caudle - Forsythia

8. Kelsey Waldon - No Regular Dog

9. Adam Hood - Bad Days Better

10. Willi Carlisle - Peculiar, Missouri

11. Courtney Patton - Electrostatic

12. Bill Scorzari - The Crosswinds of Kansas

13. Rhyan Sinclair - Letters to Aliens

14. Aaron Raitiere - Single Wide Dreamer

15. Pharis & Jason Romero - Tell 'Em You Were Gold

16. Ragland - Guardian

18. Florence Dore - Highways & Rocketships

19. Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado - Navigation Blues

17. Andrew Leahey & The Homestead - American Static, Vol. 2

20. Nikki Lane - Denim & Diamonds

Stacy Owen

Sharon Van Etten - We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Bartees Strange: Farm to Table

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Maya Hawke - Moss

Ruby Amanfu - The Collections Volume IV

Tears For Fears - The Tipping Point

Joan Shelley - The Spur

