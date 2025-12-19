Two Priests and a Nun Get in a Pickup Truck...not a joke but a new video from White Woolly!

Two priests and a nun get into a Dodge Ram Pickup truck and drive around Louisville to perform exorcisms at various households, you know, like they do. In this case it's the band members of White Woolly having some fun in the new video for their song "No Devil No Hell" directed by Evan Fowler and shot by Kennedy Cochran. The song is also the title track to their new EP. It's a fun watch and a great song. The EP and the video are now screaming...I meant streaming and availbable everywhere.