© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Two Priests and a Nun Get in a Pickup Truck...not a joke but a new video from White Woolly!

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:44 PM EST
White Woolly
K. Cochran
White Woolly

Two priests and a nun get into a Dodge Ram Pickup truck and drive around Louisville to perform exorcisms at various households, you know, like they do. In this case it's the band members of White Woolly having some fun in the new video for their song "No Devil No Hell" directed by Evan Fowler and shot by Kennedy Cochran. The song is also the title track to their new EP. It's a fun watch and a great song. The EP and the video are now screaming...I meant streaming and availbable everywhere.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Invest in another year of local, independent media.

LPM depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.