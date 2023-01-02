Youth Reporting

-
Kentucky's Kids Count report shows more children in foster care, but fewer released through reunificationThis year’s Kids Count County Data Book shows Kentucky has improved in some metrics, though there is still room for improvement.
Many Jefferson County kindergarten classrooms have low vaccination rates for measles and polio, which doctors say makes them vulnerable.
‘Disappointing’ but not unexpected: low state test scores reflect challenges of interrupted learningResults are in for the most reliable set of test scores Kentucky has had since the pandemic began. No surprise to educators: they’re low.
Kentucky's public schools will get their first ratings since before the pandemic under a brand new color-coded system.
Juvenile detention officials say staff shortages and overcrowding are among the challenges that led to fires, and an escape at a Jefferson County facility.
Justices’ lines of questioning suggested a skepticism towards arguments that the tax-credit scholarship program is legal.
Eight students went to the hospital with minor injuries after the Tuesday evening crash outside of Rangeland Elementary School.
Attorneys will present arguments to the state’s highest court for and against a program that sends would-be tax dollars to private schools.
The Wendy Novak Institute will aim to expand existing diabetes care and help children with diabetes transition their care into adulthood.
Artist Jaylin Stewart's colorful mural depicting smiling children is on the wall of Family and Children’s Place.
The new program is aimed at getting youth between the ages of 16 and 24 engaged in politics and government.
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.