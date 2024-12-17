© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

TN foster care kids who ‘age out’ face high rates of homelessness, addiction, incarceration

WPLN | By Paige Pfleger
Published December 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
People sit around a u-shaped table in front of a sign that reads "Tennessee Department of Children's Services."
Courtesy
/
Gov. Bill Lee
Outcomes for 21-year-old foster youth from a survey in 2021 found that more than half had been incarcerated, among other findings.

Tennessee has one of the largest foster care populations in the country. And a new report from Belmont Innovation Labs has found that those youth are suffering once they age out of the system.

A recent study by Belmont Innovation Labs revealed alarming statistics about outcomes for 21-year-old foster youth from a survey in 2021:

  • Nearly half were unemployed.
  • More than a third did not have stable housing.
  • And more than half had been incarcerated.

It’s easy for these young people to slip through the cracks once they are too old to be in foster care. And addressing the problem is urgent — only California and Ohio had more teens entering foster care than Tennessee, and more than 800 young people aged out of the system last year.

According to the report, Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services only has 16 employees who assist more than 2,000 older foster care kids in living independently as they transition out of the system. That’s roughly one staff member for every 125 kids.

The study recommends that the state invest more in helping build a safety net for these young people. That means connecting them with adult mentors to build stable relationships, and with resources to access affordable housing and mental health care.
Tags
News foster youthYouth Reporting
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.