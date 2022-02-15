Jasmine DemersInvestigative Reporter
Jasmine Demers is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She covers youth and social services.
Demers worked previously for the Arizona Daily Star. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Arizona School of Journalism, where she was editor-in-chief of the student-run Daily Wildcat.
Email Jasmine at jdemers@lpm.org.
