How one Tennessee foster care kid helped enshrine rights for the next generation

The Tennessee Statehouse voted unanimously to pass the Foster Care Youth Bill of Rights, which guarantees all kids in foster care access to an education, medical care and a safe environment, free from abuse, neglect and pests. The bill also ensures that foster care kids can report abuse without fear of punishment.

The legislation was initially drafted in a high school government class by former foster care kid, Ella Brinen.

“Aging out of foster care is like … just a big free fall,” Brinen said.

At first, Brinen had trouble getting her birth certificate from the state and securing an apartment. Now that she’s in a better place, Brinen said she wants to be able to help her foster siblings.

“We’re not biological siblings, but I would legitimately do anything for them. And the youngest one is seven. So that’s 11 more years where she could be system-impacted,” Brinen said.

The bill was inspired by Brinen’s own experiences being housed in DCS offices — and the experiences of other foster care kids she interviewed during the year she’s worked on the bill.

“This is not for me. It’s so that other kids don’t have the experience that I did. It’s so other kids can advocate for their rights and identify rights violations,” Brinen said.

Brinen’s legislation received widespread support at the statehouse. During committee hearings, House Republicans and Democrats applauded Brinen’s testimony.

“We’ll be watching you. We know you’re going to do well,” Rep. Joe Towns Jr., D-Memphis, said.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.