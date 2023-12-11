© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Judge rules Kentucky charter school law unconstitutional

Louisville Public Media | By Jess Clark
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
A wooden gavel sits on a stand on a wooden desk top. A black leather chair is visible behind it.
ONA News Agency
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Franklin County Judge struck down Kentucky's charter school funding law.

Kentucky’s new charter school funding law has been found unconstitutional by a Franklin County judge.

That 2022 law would have required school districts to divert funds to charter schools approved within their boundaries. Charter schools are funded with public dollars, but they are run by private boards or companies.

In a ruling issued Monday, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd found the law in conflict with the state constitution which calls for a “uniform and efficient system of common schools.”

He has blocked the state from implementing the law. Charter advocates are likely to appeal.

There is one proposed charter school currently awaiting approval in Madison County, Kentucky.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.
