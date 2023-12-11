Judge rules Kentucky charter school law unconstitutional

That 2022 law would have required school districts to divert funds to charter schools approved within their boundaries. Charter schools are funded with public dollars, but they are run by private boards or companies.

In a ruling issued Monday, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd found the law in conflict with the state constitution which calls for a “uniform and efficient system of common schools.”

He has blocked the state from implementing the law. Charter advocates are likely to appeal.

There is one proposed charter school currently awaiting approval in Madison County, Kentucky.