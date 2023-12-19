Former JCPS band teacher indicted on rape and sex abuse charges

A Jefferson County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Cyr Wilson on Monday. The charges are connected to allegations from Aug. 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.

A news release from the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers said Wilson was in his assistant band director role at Ballard High School during that time.

A spokesperson with Jefferson County Public Schools said Wilson has been reassigned. They declined to provide further comment on his status.

Wilson’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8 in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.