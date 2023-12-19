© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Former JCPS band teacher indicted on rape and sex abuse charges

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
The scales of justice in a courtroom
Public Domain
The Commonwealth Attorney's Office said in a news release Cyr Wilson was indicted on charges of rape and sex abuse while he was employed at Ballard High School as assistant band director.

Ballard High School’s former assistant band director Cyr Wilson has been charged with three counts of rape in the third degree and one count of sex abuse in the first degree.

A Jefferson County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Cyr Wilson on Monday. The charges are connected to allegations from Aug. 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.

A news release from the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers said Wilson was in his assistant band director role at Ballard High School during that time.

A spokesperson with Jefferson County Public Schools said Wilson has been reassigned. They declined to provide further comment on his status.

Wilson’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8 in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
