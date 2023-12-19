Former JCPS band teacher indicted on rape and sex abuse charges
Ballard High School’s former assistant band director Cyr Wilson has been charged with three counts of rape in the third degree and one count of sex abuse in the first degree.
A Jefferson County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Cyr Wilson on Monday. The charges are connected to allegations from Aug. 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
A news release from the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers said Wilson was in his assistant band director role at Ballard High School during that time.
A spokesperson with Jefferson County Public Schools said Wilson has been reassigned. They declined to provide further comment on his status.
Wilson’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Support for this story was provided in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.