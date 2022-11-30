-
Covering and discovering the city that made us
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians,…
89.3 WFPL to Host Mayoral Forum on Housing in Louisville, in partnership with the Coalition for the HomelessLouisville Public Media and 89.3 WFPL are proud to partner with the Coalition for the Homeless for a mayoral forum on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at LPM’s…
Louisville, KY - Louisville Public Media is proud to announce that WFPL News Director Rebecca Feldhaus Adams has been selected for the 2022 Cohort 1…
The Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop's Next Gen Public Media Program, Jewish Heritage Fund Provide SupportLOUISVILLE — Louisville Public Media…
89.3 WFPL Will Bring Kentuckiana Voices To National NPR Audiences Through ‘1A Remaking America’ CollaborationTwo-Year Public Media Partnership Will Explore Local Threats To America’s DemocracyLouisville, KY – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville will bring more stories from…
89.3 WFPL Announces “A Critical Moment": A radio documentary about teaching race in America airs Jan. 2789.3 WFPL News is proud to announce the creation of “ A Critical Moment,” a new radio documentary premiering on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. that examines how two…
Louisville Public Media (LPM) has completed its capital campaign to expand its local news operation and sustainability team, the organization announced on…
89.3 WFPL to Air Actors Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on Dec. 22, sponsored by Fifth Third BankActors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank present a broadcast of A…
Louisville Public Media has hired Aprile Rickert as the health reporter for 89.3 WFPL. As the latest addition to the WFPL News team, she’ll lead health…