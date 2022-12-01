Welcome to the new LPM.org

Today marks a major milestone in our history: LPM.org has just launched.

For the first time ever, you’ll have access to all LPM content in one place online. That includes the news from WFPL, investigations from KyCIR, new and innovative music from WFPK, and 24/7 classical from WUOL. You can read the news and stream any station you want — without opening a new tab.

The new LPM.org is designed to better serve the way you use the web, with more direct access to content and fewer friction points along the way. It also shows who we are as an organization: one team serving our community in a lot of different ways.

What’s new?

The homepage at LPM.org features the latest news, info and audio from across the whole organization, updated throughout the day.

The sections in the navigation bar at the top — News, Investigations, Music, Classical, Podcasts and more — take you directly to LPM content from all our stations and services.

Stream any of our three radio stations with our new persistent audio player, which will stay with you as you navigate the site.

Explore our new Newsletters and Podcasts pages to make sure you’re up on the latest.

Keep your Membership info up to date in the Support section.

LPM has more products and services than ever before — not just daily news and music, but newsletters, podcasts, events. We want to keep your experience simple, streamlined and intuitive without disrupting how you get the news, music and information you rely on every day.

Thank you for helping LPM cover and discover the city that made us. We’re here for you, and we’re here because of you.