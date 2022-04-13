Gabrielle Jones has a passion for serving diverse audiences. She is the Vice President of Content at Louisville Public Media.

Gabrielle comes to LPM from KERA in Dallas, Texas where she served first as Digital News Editor then Audience Editor since 2019.

Previously she worked at Richmond, Virginia’s PBS and NPR affiliate, VPM. Gabrielle joined VPM in 2015 and worked in a variety of roles in the fundraising, digital and news departments.

Gabrielle completed her undergraduate work in English and Mass Communications at North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., where she finished her bachelor’s degree in just three years. She earned her master’s degree in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

Gabrielle is Vice President of the board of directors of the Public Media Journalists association.

Her awards include two 2020 Regional Murrow Awards for overall Excellence and multimedia with VPM.

Gabrielle specializes in helping teams craft and implement digital content and engagement strategies.

Email Gabrielle at gjones@lpm.org.