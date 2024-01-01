Meet new LPM News Host William Padmore

A new voice is joining the LPM News family. You’ll start hearing William Padmore delivering the afternoon news on 89.3 WFPL in mid-January. William formerly worked at Nebraska Public Media where he hosted “All Things Considered," did reporting and produced "Friday Live" — a weekly arts and humanities show. Previously, William was an anchor and reporter for KLIN Radio in Lincoln, Nebraska, and he is a graduate of Arizona State University.

I asked William a few key questions to help you learn more about him as a person and a journalist.

Courtesy of William Padmore

Who is William, in 10 words or less?

"Learning what I can in the time that I have."

Why did you want to be a journalist?

"When I was in high school, my crush suggested it, half-serious, because they 'thought I had a good voice.' In time, I found the job satisfied a relentless curiosity to find out how/why the world works."

How do you plan to connect with and reflect the diverse voices and stories within the Louisville and Southern Indiana region through your work at LPM?

"There are more ways to connect with audiences now then at any time human history. At the same time, more people are struggling to be heard amongst the deluge. It behooves us to use any and every tool at our disposal to both find unique stories and also promote the work of LPM."

What excites you most about moving to Louisville?

"The opportunity to explore the stories of a storied part of the country! Also I want to eat KFC at the Downs tipsy on bourbon while swinging a Louisville Slugger on horseback."

How do you unwind and recharge when you're not on air or reporting?

"I am a gamer. Video games, board games, card games. You name it, I'll learn the rules."

If you were an ice cream flavor, which would you be?

"French Vanilla. Sometimes simple is best."