Stephen George is President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. A Louisville native, he has spent most of his career in journalism. He previously served as executive editor of LPM, where he led a growing, multiplatform and collaborative newsroom. George has also been editor-in-chief of the Nashville City Paper and LEO Weekly. His writing has appeared in a variety of local, state and national media. He is also active the nonprofit community, serving on the boards of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and the Young Authors Greenhouse.

Email Stephen at sgeorge@lpm.org.