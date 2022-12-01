© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StephenGeorge400p

Stephen George

President and CEO
Stay Connected

Stephen George is President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. A Louisville native, he has spent most of his career in journalism. He previously served as executive editor of LPM, where he led a growing, multiplatform and collaborative newsroom. George has also been editor-in-chief of the Nashville City Paper and LEO Weekly. His writing has appeared in a variety of local, state and national media. He is also active the nonprofit community, serving on the boards of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and the Young Authors Greenhouse.
Email Stephen at sgeorge@lpm.org.

Load More