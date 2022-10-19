© 2022 Louisville Public Media

89.3 WFPL Presents Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Live on November 17 at the Louisville Palace

By rraphael
Published October 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week's news.

Louisville's Nov. 17 show at the Louisville Palace will include guest panelists Paula Poundstone, Dulcé Sloan and Alzo Slade, along with in-person Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace Distillery.

A limited number of meet-and-greet tickets are available for purchase from Louisville Public Media. Meet-and-greet tickets include prime orchestra seating at the show at the Louisville Palace and a reception at the Louisville Public Media studio following the recording. Meet-and-greet tickets are $100 and can be purchased here.

Most remaining general tickets have been discounted by $20. Those tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

