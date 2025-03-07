Kentucky Flooding

-
Kentuckians are assessing the damage from last week’s severe weather, which killed 22 people. Now they’ll have federal help after President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly teased eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Now, after severe storms, Kentucky officials hope he will approve FEMA aid for citizens with flooded homes.
County governments around Kentucky are urging residents to report any damages from extreme weather and flooding.
As people in eastern Kentucky continue the flood recovery process, musicians in Louisville are hosting a fundraiser to support those efforts.
The entire state of Kentucky is under a federal emergency designation. Here’s some ways people who are safe can help.
As Kentucky continues recovery efforts from devastating weekend floods, the National Weather Service is predicting a snowstorm Tuesday night.
Soaking rains, thunderstorms and snow inundated Kentucky over the weekend causing widespread flooding across the state.