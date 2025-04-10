Small businesses pivot after Thunder Over Louisville cancellation

As rainfall pelted the state this past weekend, the Ohio River began to rise.

After a five-foot rise in a 24-hour period, Kentucky Derby Festival president Matt Gibson announced Thunder Over Louisville was cancelled.

“We realize that at this time it's very logistically impossible to do what we would do, and to do it safely, not only for those people who attend our shows, but those people who do extraordinary work to get the infrastructure out there,” Gibson said at a news conference this weekend.

Gibson said Waterfront Park, river barges and Shippingport Island – the launch point for the KDF drone show – wouldn’t be accessible for crews to safely set up and run the event.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Gibson said.

Due to the scale and timing of the flooding Thunder Over Louisville, officials say it can’t be rescheduled.

“The cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville represents a loss of $9.8 million in estimated economic impact and is a significant blow to the local tourism economy, especially downtown,” Zack Davis, Louisville Tourism vice president of destination experiences, said via email.

Restaurants, hotels, Airbnb and vendors all use Thunder as a means to generate revenue. The Muhammad Ali Center and Kentucky Science Center are among the downtown locations that host ticketed events centered around viewing and celebrating the air and firework show.

Food trucks also line up along Waterfront Park every Thunder weekend, hoping to entice hungry attendees. That’s off the menu this year, but local food purveyors are pivoting.

Ben Jones, owner of Better Days Records, used the store’s Facebook page to invite food trucks to park outside of his shop during the 18th Annual Record Store Day on Saturday.

“That's a very special day for independent record collectors, buyers and people who are interested in getting into the vinyl community,” Jones said. “Companies put out limited edition products that are only sold to independent record stores.”

He said that while the numbers likely won’t match Thunder’s, it would be a chance to recoup some of the lost revenue.

“There's gonna be so many people in and out all day long,” Jones said. “I've got a parking lot that could hold 10 to 15 trucks, and I've talked to our landlord, they approve, ‘Like, yeah, let's try to get some people so they won't be disappointed,’” Jones said.

Jones said that as long as food truck vendors have the proper licenses, they can give him a call at Better Days Records on Barrett Avenue and plan to set-up for free.

As a life-long small business owner, Jones said he understands the importance of supporting one another.

“I understand the struggle we just have to do,” he said. “If the passion takes over the struggle, then it's all worth it, and especially if someone gives you a chance and it's not costing you much.”

Jones said there’s likely to be a line at the door before Better Days Records opens at 8 a.m. as record and CD lovers wait to get their hands on special releases. There will also be live music throughout the day.

“That's our main goal...to help people to listen to music and enjoy it, and not be depressed or disappointed that they didn't go to Thunder,” Jones said.

Here are other Thunder alternatives coming up this weekend:

Operation: Make Your Own Thunder!!

What: Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen is inviting people to make their own Thunder fun. They have live music, face painting, food and drinks flowing to try and keep folks from being too disappointed about Thunder’s cancellation. This is an all ages event.

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: 130 W. Riverside Drive

THUNDER @ Quonset Hut

What: Quonset Hut’s annual Thunder Over Louisville celebration is still on, even if the event is not. Live music from King Kong and food by Red Clover promise to create a loud sound of their own, even if the sky is bereft of fireworks.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: 599 Rubel Avenue

A Thunder Ahh Louisville

What: Spoken word takes center stage with an event at PORTAL from Louisville Living Room. People wishing to perform can email thelouisvillelivingroom@gmail.com to sign up. A DJ will be playing until midnight.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1512 Portland Avenue

Thunder Under Tiger

What: Whirling Tiger is offering a chance to get some of the joys of Thunder Over Louisville without the need for an outdoor firework display. Videos of fireworks and jets will be shown to make sure people get their fill of aerial entertainment. The sounds of karaoke roulette will keep the vibes sky-high.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: 1335 Story Avenue

Afrobeats Over Louisville

What: Hear the sounds of Afrobeats, Afrohouse and Amapiano from DJ Ayomi during this Thunder alternative.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: 1134 Breckinridge Street

