The ills of social media are explored in a new rock song from George Paul Smith called "Alive"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:01 AM EST
"Alive" by George Paul Smith
"Alive" by George Paul Smith

George Paul Smith is a Kentucky singer/songwriter who likes to rock out no matter the subject of the song. In his new single "Alive" he explores the ills and downsides of social media with a wall of sound and powerful vocals by his friend and musician Joe Scheirich of Ultratone. Joe also produced the new track.

From George about the new song "Alive":

"The song "Alive" was originally written as a light hearted jab at my friends that check their social media accounts every hour or so. I asked friends about this, and they actually admitted addiction to the dopamine rush from social media. I think social media is a very productive tool to get music and art out there, but I feel we need to be careful about investing too much time into others' approval.

This song is powered by Joe Scheirich’s golden voice and his excellent ear for tidying up arrangements.

I am always exploring styles and new ideas. Moving back to Kentucky has been very inspirational. More guitars, louder amps, the energy is real in Kentucky!"

"Alive" is now streaming. All proceeds benefit Paws 4 The Cause where George has adopted his last three dogs. Good on you George for adopting!
