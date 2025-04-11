Here’s how you can help with flood cleanup in Louisville

This week, the Ohio River crested at over 36.3 feet, the highest the waterfront in downtown Louisville has been since 1997, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. The river has started to recede, Greenberg said Friday, and organizations in Louisville announced their flood cleanup plans for downtown Louisville, the waterfront and other affected areas.



Waterfront Park and downtown Louisville

Starting Saturday, city cleaning crews will begin clearing mud, trash and other debris from parks, roadways, parking lots and other public spaces along the Ohio River. This will include east, west, and southwest Louisville, Greenberg said.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Louisville residents can volunteer to help remove trash and other debris from Waterfront Park. Volunteers will meet at the TurfMutt Great Lawn, 231 Witherspoon Street. Free parking is available.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants and sturdy closed-toed shoes or rubber boots. All volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and pinchers.

“The water is finally receding, and we're ready for you to come down to the waterfront and lend a hand,” said Waterfront Park president Deborah Bilitski.

The park will remain closed to the public until the cleanup is complete.

Community cleanup group Brightside Foundation Inc. will host its next neighborhood cleanup day on Saturday, April 19.

Greenberg said the efforts are expected to cost about $5 million dollars, and 87% of the cost will be refunded by FEMA. Louisville Metro’s Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Emergency Services will work along a national disaster response service provider during the process.

Greenberg said he expects downtown Louisville to be ready for the Kentucky Derby, which is three weeks away.

“The eyes of the world are going to be on Louisville these next few weeks,” Greenberg said. “and we're committed to getting this right.”



Residential aid resources

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is offering vouchers to residents affected by the extreme flooding. This includes residents in Louisville, Bowling Green, Corbin, Elizabethtown, Morehead, Paducah, Pikeville and Somerset.

One voucher is available per household, and the funds can only be used at Goodwill locations. Communications coordinator Kyle Williams said individuals and families can use the funds to buy whatever they need, and everything must be purchased all at once at one location. People need to present an ID to receive a voucher, Williams said.

Those who don’t live near an Opportunity Center can receive a voucher online through Community Action Kentucky.

The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance to eligible residents whose homes are uninhabitable after intense flooding across Kentucky.

State and local organizations are accepting donations for disaster clean up efforts, including:

