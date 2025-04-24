Flood, storm debris cleanup available for Louisville residents

Major roadways and public areas have reopened in Louisville after several days of intense weather earlier this month. The dangerous mix of flooding and storms left large amounts of debris in its wake, and residents can now ask the city to help them clean up.

Louisville residents can fill out a form to request curbside assistance with any debris from recent storms or flooding. The form asks residents to submit a photo of the debris they want removed.

Once the form is submitted, city officials said residents should wait for further instructions from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. Residents can also call Louisville Metro Public Works at (502) 574-3572 for more help.

Residents are also encouraged to separate the debris into the following categories:



vegetative items like trees and branches

home or construction debris like drywall

large appliances

electronics

Any hazardous waste such as batteries, light bulbs, gasoline or pesticides are not eligible for curbside collection. Residents can drop those materials off with Louisville Metro Waste Management District at 7501 Grade Lane.

Business owners are encouraged to contact their insurance companies for assistance with debris cleanup.

This service follows one of the largest floods in Louisville’s history in early April. When flood waters were at their highest, the Ohio River crested at 36.3 feet, nearly 25 feet above normal.