LPM's Michelle Tyrene Johnson Wins 2025 Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence

Louisville Public Media’s Michelle Tyrene Johnson, host and producer of LPM’s “Race Unwrapped” podcast, is the 2025 recipient of the Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence from Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication. Johnson received the award, now in its tenth year, on September 19 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. for her work on season four of “Race Unwrapped,” an Edward R. Murrow award-winning podcast.

The award is given to a journalist who has published or broadcast stories that are of significant importance or have significantly impacted some aspect of Black life in America. Past recipients include Kaye Whitehead, WEAA-FM public affairs host and associate professor at Loyola University; Errin Haine of The 19th; and Audra S. Burch of The New York Times.

"It’s always its own reward to have real conversations on “Race Unwrapped” about how race impacts the various realities we all live. But to receive an award, endorsing that work, named after trailblazing Black journalist Vernon Jarrett, is an honor beyond measure,” said Johnson. “I’m sure every generation says this, but never has there been a more important time to engage in unfiltered realness. It was particularly critical last year to discuss how race impacts voting, voter suppression, and democracy.

The most recent season of the podcast, which was released in September 2024, explored race and democracy, shining a light on how voter suppression tactics attempt to weaken the Black vote and demoralize Black voters. In the seven episodes, Johnson spoke with prominent scholars, thought leaders and advocates in voter advocacy, including Dr. Carol Anderson, author of the New York Times bestseller, “One Person, No Vote;” Caren Short, Director of Legal and Research for the League of Women Voters; and A’shanti Gholar, president of Emerge, among others to unpack the primary theme of the season: obstacles Black people face while trying to vote are a matter of intentional voter suppression.

“Michelle is deeply committed to exploring the critical issues facing underserved and underrepresented communities. ‘Race Unwrapped’ is a thought-provoking program that dives into the stories no one else is telling and amplifies the voices no one else is gathering," said Kenya Young, President and CEO of Louisville Public Media. "The entire organization is so proud of Michelle. She is a host, producer and colleague who truly deserves this national recognition."

In addition to her work on “Race Unwrapped,” Johnson is senior producer and community correspondent at LPM, Louisville’s public media outlet and NPR affiliate. She is also a Pulitzer Center grantee for her 2019-2020 project, “A Tale of Three Kings,” which she completed during her tenure as a race, identity, and culture reporter at KCUR-FM in Kansas City, Mo.

The next season of “Race Unwrapped” will launch in spring of 2026. You can listen to past seasons at raceunwrapped.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Award

The Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence is named after the late Vernon Jarrett, a pioneering African American columnist who was also a founding member and a former president of the National Association of Black Journalists. Jarrett’s career included time at the Chicago Defender, the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. In the late 1940s, he partnered with composer Oscar Brown Jr. to produce “Negro Newsfront,” the first radio news broadcast in the United States, created by African Americans.