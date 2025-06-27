Louisville Public Media wins 3 Public Media Journalists Association awards
Louisville Public Media won three awards from the Public Media Journalists Association for work published in 2024.
The winning pieces come from the LPM News and Kentucky Public Radio teams. They were selected from among a nationwide contest including more than 1,450 entries, according to the Public Media Journalists Association.
“I have the privilege of seeing how strong the work is that LPM News and our partners produce every day. It’s especially gratifying to see this work recognized at the national level from a highly respected professional organization,” said Bec Feldhaus Adams, LPM News Director.
Feldhaus Adams was recently elected to the PMJA Board of Directors, and did not take part in reviewing award submissions nor voting.
Winning entries:
Digital Writing, first place
‘Confidential’: Hiding the cost of legislation from Kentuckians — Joe Sonka, KPR
Series, second place
Redefining hospitality: The Louisville hotel helping people go from the streets to housing — Roberto Roldan and Jon Cherry, LPM News
Education feature, second place
On a West End tour bus, pride and reflections of Black history abound — Divya Karthikeyan, LPM News
About PMJA
Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists working in public media. In that endeavor we seek to foster high ethical standards in the practice of journalism through:
- Providing training and networking opportunities that allow our members to improve and excel in their work, giving stations a venue for sharing innovations and best practices
- Working for greater diversity, equity and inclusion throughout public media
- Championing members working to create environments free of discrimination and harassment
- Creating and cultivating pathways to support diverse leadership
- Advocating for a society where journalism can be practiced freely without threat