Louisville Public Media wins 3 Public Media Journalists Association awards

The winning pieces come from the LPM News and Kentucky Public Radio teams. They were selected from among a nationwide contest including more than 1,450 entries , according to the Public Media Journalists Association.

“I have the privilege of seeing how strong the work is that LPM News and our partners produce every day. It’s especially gratifying to see this work recognized at the national level from a highly respected professional organization,” said Bec Feldhaus Adams, LPM News Director.

Feldhaus Adams was recently elected to the PMJA Board of Directors , and did not take part in reviewing award submissions nor voting.

Winning entries:

Digital Writing, first place

‘Confidential’: Hiding the cost of legislation from Kentuckians — Joe Sonka, KPR

Series, second place

Redefining hospitality: The Louisville hotel helping people go from the streets to housing — Roberto Roldan and Jon Cherry, LPM News

Education feature, second place

On a West End tour bus, pride and reflections of Black history abound — Divya Karthikeyan, LPM News

About PMJA

Public Media Journalists Association supports, empowers and advocates for journalists working in public media. In that endeavor we seek to foster high ethical standards in the practice of journalism through:

