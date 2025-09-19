Celebrate New Year's Eve with us!

We’re marking 20 years of Matt Anthony's Friday Night Sound Clash on 91.9 WFPK and counting down the final hours of our 75th anniversary year in style at the Louisville Palace Faces Lobby.

Join us for great music from DJ Matt Anthony, N8VS, Casey Powell & Monster Crew, Otis Junior returns with The Jesse Lees, Carly Johnson with full band and a few surprises— all broadcast live as we party the night away in Louisville’s most beautiful event venue. Party with an all Louisville lineup and shop the the pop-up Matt Anthony's Record Shop & Art Gallery featuring gig posters of Matt Anthony’s 20 plus years in Louisville’s music scene plus his drawings and paintings. Help us ring in 2026 with a soulful, funky good time!

When: Wednesday, December 31 from 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Where: Louisville Palace Faces Lobby

Ticket prices start at $25. Tickets go on sale October 1. Ticket sales benefit LPM and your local music scene.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Contact Tracy Karem at tkarem@lpm.org.