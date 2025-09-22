Louisville Public Media announces programming changes to better serve listeners

LOUISVILLE, KY (Sept. 22, 2025) – Louisville Public Media (LPM) will roll out changes to its programming on October 6, 2025, expanding opportunities for local voices during key listening hours.

“As we navigate the new landscape of public media, we are putting our full focus on our local community,” said Kenya Young, President & CEO of Louisville Public Media. “These updates are aimed at meeting our audience where and when they are listening and allow us to put local talent and local voices where more of our local listeners are.”

These strategic adjustments allow LPM to meet audience demand for more local content, improve distribution by making that local content available in more ways, and deepen community connections through dedicated and consistent programming that elevates the voices of Louisville and Southern Indiana residents.

Key Updates

"On Track with LPM," will transition from a half-hour broadcast talk show to an on-demand podcast, allowing for longer, deeper conversations on issues that matter to the community. Features from the podcast will be integrated into "All Things Considered" and will have broader distribution through LPM’s podcast network. The final 6 p.m. broadcast for "On Track" will air on September 30, 2025. As a result of this change, "Marketplace" will move from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by "Today Explained" at 6:30 p.m.



"On Track" host Ayisha Jaffer will become the new host of "All Things Considered" while continuing her interviews through the "On Track" podcast. This change provides consistent afternoon news delivery during peak listening and allows for daily audience relationship building. It maintains Ayisha’s community-focused content through weekly "On Track with LPM" feature segments that will air during drive time shows and strengthens afternoon programming by utilizing her interviewing skills.



"On Track" senior producer Michelle Tyrene Johnson will develop a new weekly radio segment as LPM’s community correspondent. This new segment will feature community-focused conversations and celebrations from across the region that leverage her community connections and storytelling abilities. The launch of this new segment will be announced at a later date.

About Louisville Public MediaLouisville Public Media (LPM) is an independent, community supported nonprofit serving Louisville and Southern Indiana with three distinct public radio stations, and an investigative unit: 89.3 WFPL News Louisville provides local, national and international news, public affairs and cultural programming; 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is our city’s only classical music radio station; 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville showcases independent, adult alternative music, American gems like funk and bluegrass, and an array of musical genres; and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) shines the light of accountability on the people and institutions in power. Louisville Public Media is also a proud member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network and the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom. Stream all stations live at LPM.org.