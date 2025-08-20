Louisville Public Media Restructures Leadership to Better Serve Audiences Across News, Music and Digital Platforms

These changes will help LPM adapt to the opportunities and challenges of the evolving public media landscape

In the wake of federal funding cuts and industry-wide challenges facing public media, Louisville Public Media has reimagined its approach to content creation and distribution. President and CEO Kenya Young announced the promotion of three LPM content leaders designed to maximize LPM's impact while adapting to the evolving landscape of public media.

Strategic Leadership Appointments

Young has named Bec Feldhaus Adams as Executive Editor of News, Daniel Gilliam as Director of Programming, and Laura Ellis as Director of On-Demand and Digital Strategy. These newly created roles will coordinate content strategy across LPM's three distinct properties – LPM News, WFPK music and WUOL classical – while ensuring each maintains its unique identity and service to diverse audiences.

“This restructure positions Louisville Public Media to better serve its community while building sustainable foundations for the future,” Young said. “We looked strategically at our in-house talent and how we can be more intentional in leveraging our greatest strengths – our outstanding journalism and music programming, and our community connection – while building the coordination and digital capacity we need to thrive."

Feldhaus Adams will oversee all news operations for LPM News, ensuring editorial integrity and strategic coordination across local reporting, investigative work, and collaborative journalism partnerships. As part of the newsroom restructure, Amina Elahi has been named LPM News Managing Editor, and Giselle Rhoden has been promoted to Arts & Culture Reporter.

While still overseeing his duties at WUOL, Gilliam will coordinate programming strategy across WUOL classical, WFPK adult album alternative (Triple A) music, and WFPL news programming to maximize cross-promotional opportunities and audience engagement.

Ellis will focus on digital platform development and multi-platform content distribution to ensure LPM meets audiences wherever, and whenever, they consume media.

"It's never lost on me the breadth of talent and passion we have at LPM, in every department. It's an honor to lead the voices behind the microphones and the shows our listeners love across all three stations," said Daniel Gilliam. "I look forward to working closely with Bec and Laura to ensure LPM's programming and content reaches as many people as possible."

The three-pillar model creates strategic coordination while preserving the distinct identities of each station property. Together, the content leadership team will ensure cross-platform opportunities that make LPM's work more accessible to diverse audiences across the Louisville metropolitan area and Southern Indiana.

The restructuring emphasizes platform-agnostic content distribution and enhanced coordination between LPM's news, classical music, and triple-A programming. This approach allows the organization to maximize its share of audience attention while building sustainable operations that can adapt to changing funding realities.

The leadership transition comes as public media organizations nationwide face budget pressures from reduced federal funding and changing audience consumption patterns. LPM's response focuses on leveraging existing strengths while building new capabilities for multi-platform engagement.