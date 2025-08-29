Join us on the Ohio

The Ohio River is one of our region's greatest resources — and also one of its most threatened. There's a lot of energy around the Ohio as groups of people and organizations pull together big initiatives aimed at repairing the river and highlighting how it enriches the communities it flows alongside.

Join Louisville Public Media and a panel of scientists and policymakers for a thought-provoking conversation focused on how we can protect the Ohio River and ensure a healthier more sustainable future for the people and industries that rely on it.

We'll talk about findings and recommended solutions, responses from the public, the restoration plan and what it could mean for the health of the Ohio, and the blooming opportunities for recreation and connecting with nature that the river offers to families.

Morgan Watkins, KyCIR's Health & Environment Reporter will moderate the event with panelists from the National Wildlife Federation, Kentucky Waterways Alliance and The Ohio River Way.

When: September 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., panel discussion begins at 5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park Playport (1105 Rowan Street)

Come early, play on Waterfront Park's newest playground, check out tabling organizations, and talk to experts working in this space. This event is family-friendly, free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

This event sponsored by The National Wildlife Federation and Kentucky Waterways Alliance.