Membership & Volunteer Coordinator (Part-Time)
Louisville Public Media, a dynamic public media company, seeks a part-time Membership & Volunteer Coordinator passionate about customer service and the local community.
The Membership & Volunteer Coordinator, with support from the Membership Director, is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to members, potential members, and volunteers; managing data and acknowledgement of donations and member info; supporting the development team during membership drives; and maintaining the Raiser’s Edge database for effective tracking of member, prospect and volunteer data.
They'll join a dynamic team of dedicated professionals who value LPM members and support the overall success of this nonprofit organization.
What You’ll Do
MEMBER SERVICES
- Respond to inquiries from members and general audience members who contact us by phone, text and email regarding donations, payment information, perks, events, programming, and all manner of inquiries.
- Update information in Raiser’s Edge and Giving Fuel, and forward inquiries to appropriate departments when necessary.
- Provide customer service at on and off-site Member events as needed.
- Assist with mailing thank you letters, renewal letters and premiums to members.
- Manage public notifications for all board and committee meetings.
- Monitor main phone line and email inbox.
DATA MANAGEMENT
- Make twice-weekly check deposits.
- Input and manage gift data for single-payment donations from online, offline and in-person sources.
- Update address and other related constituent changes.
- Manage gift acknowledgement letters and emails to all constituents upon receipt of their contribution in a timely manner.
- Add and update volunteer information in Raiser’s Edge as needed.
MEMBERSHIP DRIVES
- Assist the Membership Team in planning and executing membership drives.
- Coordinate, schedule and supervise volunteers prior to, during, and after the Membership Drive.
- Coordinate and schedule food donations and pick up.
- Assist in producing pitch segments during the on-air portion of the Membership Drive (may require on-air pitching).
OTHER
- Manage internal LPM mail distribution
- Manages public notifications for all board and committee meetings, assists with board meeting coordination and administration
- Make monthly supply orders.
- Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.
What We’ll Do
- Compensate you at a range of $20-$22/hour for 20-25 hours per week.
- Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.
- Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, accountable and fun.
Key Qualifications
- Applicants must possess strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Previous customer service experience preferred.
- Patience and a willingness to facilitate member and volunteer needs as well as the needs of other staff members.
- Willingness to work outside of normal office hours on occasion for special member and fundraising events.
- Strong computer skills necessary. Experience with Raiser’s Edge preferred.
- Confidentiality and trust with donor and other sensitive information
Physical Requirements
- Must be able to travel to and from the LPM offices for working hours.
- Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at a time.
Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org.
Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.