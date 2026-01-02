Membership & Volunteer Coordinator (Part-Time)

Louisville Public Media, a dynamic public media company, seeks a part-time Membership & Volunteer Coordinator passionate about customer service and the local community.

The Membership & Volunteer Coordinator, with support from the Membership Director, is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to members, potential members, and volunteers; managing data and acknowledgement of donations and member info; supporting the development team during membership drives; and maintaining the Raiser’s Edge database for effective tracking of member, prospect and volunteer data.

They'll join a dynamic team of dedicated professionals who value LPM members and support the overall success of this nonprofit organization.

What You’ll Do

MEMBER SERVICES



Respond to inquiries from members and general audience members who contact us by phone, text and email regarding donations, payment information, perks, events, programming, and all manner of inquiries.

Update information in Raiser’s Edge and Giving Fuel, and forward inquiries to appropriate departments when necessary.

Provide customer service at on and off-site Member events as needed.

Assist with mailing thank you letters, renewal letters and premiums to members.

Manage public notifications for all board and committee meetings.

Monitor main phone line and email inbox.

DATA MANAGEMENT



Make twice-weekly check deposits.

Input and manage gift data for single-payment donations from online, offline and in-person sources.

Update address and other related constituent changes.

Manage gift acknowledgement letters and emails to all constituents upon receipt of their contribution in a timely manner.

Add and update volunteer information in Raiser’s Edge as needed.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVES



Assist the Membership Team in planning and executing membership drives.

Coordinate, schedule and supervise volunteers prior to, during, and after the Membership Drive.

Coordinate and schedule food donations and pick up.

Assist in producing pitch segments during the on-air portion of the Membership Drive (may require on-air pitching).

OTHER



Manage internal LPM mail distribution

Manages public notifications for all board and committee meetings, assists with board meeting coordination and administration

Make monthly supply orders.

Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals .

What We’ll Do



Compensate you at a range of $20-$22/hour for 20-25 hours per week.

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training.

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, accountable and fun.

Key Qualifications



Applicants must possess strong written and verbal communication skills.

Previous customer service experience preferred.

Patience and a willingness to facilitate member and volunteer needs as well as the needs of other staff members.

Willingness to work outside of normal office hours on occasion for special member and fundraising events.

Strong computer skills necessary. Experience with Raiser’s Edge preferred.

Confidentiality and trust with donor and other sensitive information



Physical Requirements



Must be able to travel to and from the LPM offices for working hours.

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at a time.

Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org .

Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.

