Membership & Volunteer Coordinator (Part-Time)

Louisville Public Media
Published January 2, 2026 at 11:42 AM EST

Louisville Public Media, a dynamic public media company, seeks a part-time Membership & Volunteer Coordinator passionate about customer service and the local community.

The Membership & Volunteer Coordinator, with support from the Membership Director, is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to members, potential members, and volunteers; managing data and acknowledgement of donations and member info; supporting the development team during membership drives; and maintaining the Raiser’s Edge database for effective tracking of member, prospect and volunteer data.

They'll join a dynamic team of dedicated professionals who value LPM members and support the overall success of this nonprofit organization.

What You’ll Do
MEMBER SERVICES

  • Respond to inquiries from members and general audience members who contact us by phone, text and email regarding donations, payment information, perks, events, programming, and all manner of inquiries.
  • Update information in Raiser’s Edge and Giving Fuel, and forward inquiries to appropriate departments when necessary.
  • Provide customer service at on and off-site Member events as needed.
  • Assist with mailing thank you letters, renewal letters and premiums to members.
  • Manage public notifications for all board and committee meetings.
  • Monitor main phone line and email inbox.

DATA MANAGEMENT

  • Make twice-weekly check deposits.
  • Input and manage gift data for single-payment donations from online, offline and in-person sources.
  • Update address and other related constituent changes.
  • Manage gift acknowledgement letters and emails to all constituents upon receipt of their contribution in a timely manner.
  • Add and update volunteer information in Raiser’s Edge as needed.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVES

  • Assist the Membership Team in planning and executing membership drives.
  • Coordinate, schedule and supervise volunteers prior to, during, and after the Membership Drive.
  • Coordinate and schedule food donations and pick up.
  • Assist in producing pitch segments during the on-air portion of the Membership Drive (may require on-air pitching).

OTHER

  • Manage internal LPM mail distribution
  • Manages public notifications for all board and committee meetings, assists with board meeting coordination and administration
  • Make monthly supply orders.
  • Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.

What We’ll Do

  • Compensate you at a range of $20-$22/hour for 20-25 hours per week.
  • Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training. 
  • Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental, accountable and fun.

Key Qualifications

  • Applicants must possess strong written and verbal communication skills.
  • Previous customer service experience preferred.
  • Patience and a willingness to facilitate member and volunteer needs as well as the needs of other staff members.
  • Willingness to work outside of normal office hours on occasion for special member and fundraising events.
  • Strong computer skills necessary. Experience with Raiser’s Edge preferred.
  • Confidentiality and trust with donor and other sensitive information

Physical Requirements

  • Must be able to travel to and from the LPM offices for working hours.
  • Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at a time.

Is this you? Please send your resume, cover letter, and three references to resume@lpm.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal-opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.
