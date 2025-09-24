Milos Maldonado appointed as Louisville Public Media’s CFO

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milos Maldonado as its Chief Financial Officer, effective October 20, 2025. He brings nearly two decades of experience working in Louisville’s nonprofit community as well as in large-scale, national corporations.

“During our search process, Milos demonstrated the strategic thinking and vision we need in this role. He's a thought leader who understands the complex waters we're navigating,” said Kenya Young, LPM President & CEO. “Public media was already facing disruption from industry changes and emerging technologies, and now we're doing it all without federal funding. We needed someone who could work side by side with our leadership team as a strategic business partner to figure this out, and Milos is exactly that person.”

As a member of the executive team, Maldonado will operate as the strategic thought partner on all financial and operational matters, guiding LPM through the evolving media landscape while ensuring long-term financial sustainability. He will work closely with Young on growth strategies that support LPM’s award-winning journalism and music programming that serves our community.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the talented team at Louisville Public Media,” said Maldonando. “As a long-time LPM audience member, I have personally felt and seen the positive impact of its mission on our community. I look forward to bringing my experience, as well as passion for the mission, to LPM as it charts its course in this 75th milestone year and beyond.”

Maldonado is a native Louisvillian and Bellarmine University alum. Most recently, he served as CFO for The Filson Historical Society where he oversaw all administrative functions of the organization. He currently shares his time and talent with the Saint Francis of Assisi School Board and also serves as a youth soccer coach for the school. He previously served as an elected City Commissioner on the City of Wellington’s Local Government City Council.

As LPM closes out its 75th year of public service in Louisville, the organization continues to be a vital resource for Louisville and Southern Indiana. Louisville Public Media comprises three distinct stations – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville – along with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and a growing portfolio of podcasts.

