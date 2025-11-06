© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A new season of KyCIR’s award-winning podcast coming next week

Published November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

They were trusted educators and respected coaches. But in the summer of 2025, twin brothers Ronnie and Donnie Stoner, were indicted on more than 50 charges related to child sex abuse allegations. A group of young women say the abuse stretched back nearly two decades. So what took so long? This is the story of those women who say they survived the abuse, took matters into their own hands and are still fighting for the girls they used to be.

The newest season of “Dig,” reported by Jess Clark, will take listeners deep into one of the city’s most gut-wrenching stories. Coming next week from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

Dig Season 3 Trailer
