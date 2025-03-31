Spring is here, and if you’re a gardener, you’ve probably already been out in the dirt. Whether you’re an expert with an acre, or a novice with a window box, this episode has something for you. We talk about the challenges and advantages of gardening in our region, and tackle some common problems and how to solve them.

Guests:



Terry Gibson, a Master Gardener with the Kentucky Extension Master Gardener Program, part of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at the University of Kentucky

Jacob Stidham, Director of Horticulture and Facilities at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

On Track: Spring gardening in Kentuckiana Listen

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

