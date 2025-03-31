© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: Spring gardening in Kentuckiana

Published March 31, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Experts share their gardening advice.

Spring is here, and if you’re a gardener, you’ve probably already been out in the dirt. Whether you’re an expert with an acre, or a novice with a window box, this episode has something for you. We talk about the challenges and advantages of gardening in our region, and tackle some common problems and how to solve them.

Guests:

  • Terry Gibson, a Master Gardener with the Kentucky Extension Master Gardener Program, part of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at the University of Kentucky
  • Jacob Stidham, Director of Horticulture and Facilities at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
On Track: Spring gardening in Kentuckiana

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track