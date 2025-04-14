On Track: Getting ready for Derby 151
What's new and what's a must-do?
Find your best and biggest hat, grab a Pegasus pin, and stock up on bourbon, because Kentucky Derby season is here! We’ll talk about traditional Derby events, what’s new this year, and what to expect from the 151st running.
Guests:
- Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications and Media Services at Churchill Downs
- Heather Watson, Kentucky-based writer and editor specializing in spirits, food, entertaining, and travel