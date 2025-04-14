© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Getting ready for Derby 151

Published April 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
What's new and what's a must-do?

Find your best and biggest hat, grab a Pegasus pin, and stock up on bourbon, because Kentucky Derby season is here! We’ll talk about traditional Derby events, what’s new this year, and what to expect from the 151st running.

On Track: Derby 151

Guests:

  • Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications and Media Services at Churchill Downs
  • Heather Watson, Kentucky-based writer and editor specializing in spirits, food, entertaining, and travel
