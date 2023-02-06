© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This week 'In Conversation': Love songs and breakup songs

Laura Ellis
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST
Love songs have a way of distilling all the exciting, confusing, thrilling feelings of falling for someone into a perfect three and a half minutes of clarity. They say things more artfully than you can express them yourself, and make such a strong impression that hearing the opening notes, even years later, can take you right back to when you fell in love.

Of course that also means that if the relationship doesn't last, the song might be ruined forever by your lousy ex.

Just in time for Valentines Day, "In Conversation" is exploring what makes a great love song... and a great breakup song.

Do you and your sweetheart have a special song that always brings you back together?

When you're unlucky in love, do you like to wallow with sad songs, or do you prefer to scream-sing along with angry rock?

Listen Friday morning at 11 AM EST when we talk with a panel of musicians and music lovers about their favorites. And get ready to share your own, at 502-814-TALK (8255).

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
