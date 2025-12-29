The Louisville news stories that defined 2025

In almost a decade of covering Louisville, I’ve come to realize there are usually a couple of stories per year that end up being unforgettable – whether we realize it in the moment or not.

This year, there were two. These stories were incredibly important to our local community, but captured the attention of national audiences as well. And they were unique compared to our other coverage because they required the entire LPM News reporting team to contribute.

It may not be obvious to the outside world, but these stories also exemplify some of the best traits of our team: the ability to go from covering breaking news with urgency to contextual, human-centered stories, as well as a willingness to help each other within the newsroom.

Here are the two stories from 2025 I expect I’ll never forget.

The failure of the police reform consent decree

Roberto Roldan / LPM Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg holds up a printed copy of his proposed plan to implement the consent decree reforms without the federal government.

When Donald Trump took the office of president the second time, there was a broad expectation that he would shift how America approaches police reform. Here in Louisville, the ink was barely dry on a consent decree agreement between our city government and the U.S. Department of Justice under Joe Biden.

Even before Trump was sworn in, the federal judge overseeing the case, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, questioned the need for the consent decree. If he had ordered the agreement, it would’ve put the weight of the federal court behind the plan to reform the Louisville Metro Police Department.

That didn’t happen. And in May, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the deal was over because the DOJ, now under Trump, was moving to dismiss the case. He immediately said the city would proceed with reforms with local oversight.

This came more than five years after police shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her home.

Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, blamed the mayor, saying if he had finalized the consent decree sooner, the Trump administration wouldn’t have been able to unravel it.

Here are some of our top stories on the subject:

The tragic UPS plane crash

Joe Sonka / KPR A plume of smoke rises above homes near George Rogers Clark Park on Nov. 4, 2025. It was the result of a UPS plane crash near the airport.

Our team had just wrapped a full day of work when I got a call: Something big was on fire near the airport, and the thick plume of black smoke was visible for miles all around. It was dramatic, occurring as the sun was going down and as thousands of Louisville were commuting home. And it was immediately clear that whatever had happened was a really big deal.

It took mere minutes for our news team to assemble, signing back on from wherever they were at the time to make calls, deploy to the crash site, write, edit and so much more.

The story that unfolded is one we all know by now: A UPS cargo plane crashed as it attempted to take off when its left engine detached. It crashed straight into a couple businesses, killing more than a dozen people, including the three-person crew on board.

Many questions remain surrounding the circumstances of the crash and details about the recovery. We’ll continue reporting on them.

Here’s how we covered the crash in 2025: