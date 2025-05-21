DOJ to drop consent decree in Louisville

The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump says it will drop a consent decree to mandate reforms within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Court records show Louisville Metro Government did not oppose a motion to dismiss filed by the federal government on Wednesday. Mayor Craig Greenberg and other top officials have committed to implementing a consent decree locally in recent months, while the future of the federal agreement was in question.

Federal attorneys cited Louisville officials’ comments in justifying the DOJ’s choice to abandon the agreement. It was pending in front of a federal judge appointed by Trump during his first term.

“Louisville has informed the United States that if the Court grants the United States’ motion, it intends to implement substantially all of the changes to its police department that the proposed consent decree contemplated. Micromanagement by an independent monitor, the Department of Justice, or a federal court is no longer necessary,” the motion said, in part.

Louisville officials made the deal in December, during the Biden administration. It followed a scathing investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department, which alleged a pattern or practice of discriminatory policing and other issues.

The investigation came after the police killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020, which sparked mass protests in the city and around the world.

“Overbroad police consent decrees divest local control of policing from communities where it belongs, turning that power over to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, often with an anti-police agenda,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement Wednesday.

“Today, we are ending the Biden Civil Rights Division’s failed experiment of handcuffing local leaders and police departments with factually unjustified consent decrees.”

Dhillon said the DOJ will also drop the agreement in Minneapolis, where there is already “a court-enforceable consent decree with the state government,” according to the Washington Post.

The federal agreement in Minneapolis came after the high-profile police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

Louisville’s mayor, police chief and others are expected to address the move later this morning.

This story was updated.