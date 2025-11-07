© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Mourners hold candlelight vigil for Louisville UPS plane crash victims

Kentucky Public Radio | By Justin Hicks
Published November 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Saundra Thrasher broke down at the vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville. She was leaving work at the company Tuesday when it occurred and rushed back to the area.
1 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1565.jpg
Saundra Thrasher broke down at the vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville. She was leaving work at the company Tuesday when it occurred and rushed back to the area.
Justin Hicks
The vigil was held at the Teamsters Local 89 union hall.
2 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1394.jpg
The vigil was held at the Teamsters Local 89 union hall.
Justin Hicks
Some mourners held signs at the candlelight vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
3 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1408.jpg
Some mourners held signs at the candlelight vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
Justin Hicks
Some mourners held signs at the candlelight vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
4 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1412.jpg
Some mourners held signs at the candlelight vigil for victims of the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
Justin Hicks
Dozens of mourners paid their respects to the victims of a UPS plane crash in Louisville on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil.
5 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1519.jpg
Dozens of mourners paid their respects to the victims of a UPS plane crash in Louisville on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil.
Justin Hicks
Dozens of mourners paid their respects to the victims of a UPS plane crash in Louisville on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil.
6 of 6  — 20251106-_JMH1590.jpg
Dozens of mourners paid their respects to the victims of a UPS plane crash in Louisville on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil.
Justin Hicks

A Louisville labor union hosted a candlelight vigil in Thursday to honor the dead and injured from this week’s UPS plane crash.

At the Teamsters Local 89 union hall, 13 white crosses stood in the parking lot as dozens of people lit candles and prayed Thursday evening.

Each represented a person who lost their life in the UPS cargo plane crash earlier this week. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the 13th victim at the vigil.

Many of the attendees appeared to be UPS employees — the largest workplace in Louisville.

Saundra Thrasher, a wife of a UPS pilot, was among the mourners. She said she was leaving work at the time of the crash and rushed back to the airport, hoping the crew would still be alive. Tragically, all of them perished.

The crew’s names were announced alongside a moment of silence: Cap. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond.

There are at least 10 more dead from the crash who haven’t been identified, and several more people weren’t accounted for as of Thursday night. First responders are still searching through a half-mile debris field for those people.

At the vigil, Greenberg said he was overwhelmed as he surveyed the site with Congressman Morgan McGarvey and Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday.

“...when we saw the firefighters walking towards bodies that were still on the ground with the stretchers, it was too painful for me to watch,” he said. “That was the moment that I had to turn away.”

The vigil underscored the personal impact many in Louisville are feeling after the shocking plane crash Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to the mourners, Rep. McGarvey said everyone in town knows someone who works at UPS and had a moment of panic and grief including his young daughter.

“As I was brushing the teeth of my first grade daughter...she said, ‘Daddy my friend’s dad works for UPS. Is he okay?,’ he said. “That’s the fear we all felt.”

UPS executive vice president Nando Cesarone also extended sympathies to those impacted by the crash in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“Our hearts go out to every UPSer who has been impacted and all in our Louisville community – supporting you and ensuring you receive the care and resources you need is our priority,” Cesarone said.

A team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash, but it will take time for them to come to any conclusions about the cause.
News
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
See stories by Justin Hicks
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.