An official with the National Transportation Safety Board says the left engine fell off the UPS plane as it was attempting to take off, before crashing just beyond the runway.
After Louisville’s UPS plane crash, government officials say people outside of the immediate accident zone don’t need to worry about the safety of their air and water.
In the aftermath of a cargo plane crash that has led to at least 11 deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and said recovery efforts are still underway.
The owner of a truck service shop was next door to the fiery and deadly UPS crash in Louisville on Tuesday, trapped on the property for hours.
A UPS cargo plane crashed at a Louisville, Kentucky, airport Tuesday where the company operates its largest package delivery hub. UPS calls the giant center Worldport.
Resources for residents and victims of Tuesday’s UPS plane crash.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at least nine people are dead after a UPS plane bound for Hawaii crashed near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.