Make Room for "Little Rooms" by Cowboy Preachers Club

Have you ever heard something for the first time and you know right away that you're listening to something special? That was my experience the first time I listened to the new song "Little Rooms" from Louisville band Cowboy Preachers Club. Maybe it was the lead singer Bethany's voice. Or maybe it was the haunting harmonies that begin the song. Or maybe it was the way the song builds into a sublime melody. Pretty sure it's all of that! Also, you can catch them live Thursday, July 24 at The Depot at Noco in Jeffersonville, IN as they'll be the featured band for thier Jammin' in Jeff series! I asked the band to tell us more about the new song and about how they came to be:

This song started as a riff on acoustic that our drummer (Jacob) wrote while teaching guitar lessons. Our singer (Bethany) wrote the lyrics as a way to reflect on all of the amazing people we have met through music these last couple years as a band, and how all of that love came to be because four friends decided to sit in a little room and write music together.

This song is our first single we've released to follow up our EP 'Toro'. Since that EP, we downsized to a four-piece band and wanted to focus our music on positives. This is a stark contrast from the EP and as our first release as a four-piece, it feels the most genuine to who we are as musicians and as friends.

Cowboy Preachers Club is a band of four Louisville native best friends. Bethany uses her voice to float beautiful melodies and harmonies over Stephens groove-based guitar playing. Mikey keeps our songs moving forward with his driving bass, and it is all held together by Jacob, our drummer and producer. This band started out of a decade-long passion project in the form of an annual holiday show between Mike, Stephen, and some high school friends. As the tradition grew, so did the show, and more musicians were invited year after year. In January of 2023, the six musicians most involved in that holiday show (now including Jacob and Bethany) decided to continue writing songs after the holiday show. This is when our first few songs were written. Soon after, our other guitarist chose to leave and focus on his solo career, and shortly after the release of the Toro EP, our second singer also left to focus on their new marriage. Now, Cowboy Preachers Club is Bethany Pyles on vocals, Stephen Michaels on guitar, Mike Winn Jr. on bass, and Jacob Atwell on drums/percussion. The four of us prioritize our friendship and love for eachother over the success of the band, but also feel that that is one of our biggest strengths as a group. All music is written by us, recorded in our home studio, and mixed/mastered in house by our drummer, Jacob.

Listen to "Little Rooms" which is now streaming.