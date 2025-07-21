Ex-officer who violated Breonna Taylor’s civil rights gets 33 months in prison

A federal judge handed down a sentence of 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release for former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison.

Hankison was one of the officers involved in the deadly nighttime raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in 2020, which fueled racial justice protests in Louisville and across the country. While his bullets didn’t hit anyone, prosecutors accused Hankison of firing blindly through a covered window, endangering Taylor and her neighbors. Some of his bullets traveled through a shared wall and into an occupied neighboring apartment.

A jury convicted Hankison last year of violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights. It was his third criminal trial. He was acquitted on state-level charges in 2022 and his first federal trial in 2023 ended in a hung jury.

Monday’s sentencing hearing came on the heels of a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Justice that Hankison receive just one day in prison.

This breaking news story will be updated.

