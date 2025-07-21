© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Ex-officer who violated Breonna Taylor’s civil rights gets 33 months in prison

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published July 21, 2025 at 6:18 PM EDT
Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison discusses the muzzle flashes that he said he saw coming from the apartment as he is questioned by the prosecution in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP
Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison discusses the muzzle flashes that he said he saw coming from the apartment as he is questioned by the prosecution in Louisville in state court on March 2, 2022.

Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison was sentenced in federal court Monday. He was convicted last fall of violating Breonna Taylor’s rights during the botched 2020 raid on her apartment.

A federal judge handed down a sentence of 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release for former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison.

Hankison was one of the officers involved in the deadly nighttime raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment in 2020, which fueled racial justice protests in Louisville and across the country. While his bullets didn’t hit anyone, prosecutors accused Hankison of firing blindly through a covered window, endangering Taylor and her neighbors. Some of his bullets traveled through a shared wall and into an occupied neighboring apartment.

A jury convicted Hankison last year of violating Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights. It was his third criminal trial. He was acquitted on state-level charges in 2022 and his first federal trial in 2023 ended in a hung jury.

Monday’s sentencing hearing came on the heels of a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Justice that Hankison receive just one day in prison.

This breaking news story will be updated.
Tags
News Louisvillebreonna taylorLMPD
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is LPM's City Politics and Government Reporter. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.