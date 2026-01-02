We're celebrating 30 years of WFPK!

Thirty years ago, WFPK signed on the airwaves with our current format, and we’re celebrating thirty years of music, community, and listener-powered radio!

Join us Thursday, January 29th, for a live 30th anniversary broadcast as Laura Shine — the very first voice on WFPK — sits down with Kyle Meredith, for a special Q&A.

The party will be at West Sixth NuLu from 5-8 pm.

After the interview, stick around to dance, celebrate, and toast thirty years of music and community.

Proceeds from the Happy Hour beer menu will benefit WFPK!