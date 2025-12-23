Some Cozy and Intimate Holiday Songs from Heather Bond & Kaleb Jones with Christmas Lullabies

If you're looking for some holiday music to lower your blood pressure and ease the holiday frenzy, the new EP called Christmas Lullabies by Heather Bond and Kaleb Jones is the perfect remedy. The album has three delightful holiday songs, one of which is an original from these Nashville based musicians. Heather is from Louisville, KY. by the way. The original is called "The Glow of The Christmas Tree" and could easily be a holiday standard. It's a beautiful love song and Heather and Kaleb's voices fit together perfectly with the accompaniment of Kaleb's acoustic guitar. It's all very simple sounding and is meant to be that way. They recorded the tunes at Bobby Holland's studio, a friend of theirs, with no headphones to create a "sitting by the fire kind of feel, intimate and cozy". Goal achieved! Also covered on the EP is "White Christmas" and "Let It Snow". I highly recommend getting your favorite beverage, turning off all lights except the Christmas Tree, get comfy in your favorite chair, and listening to Christmas Lullabies. Might be a nice gift to your self. Happy listening and happy holidays!