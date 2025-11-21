The best new albums out Nov. 21

It's Friday, and there's a new De La Soul album in the world. Cabin In The Sky is the pioneering hip-hop group's first full-length release since founding member Trugoy the Dove died in 2023. The rapper appears on several of the 20 songs, as do guests Black Thought, Killer Mike, Q-Tip and Nas — so we imagine your morning is pretty sorted.

That's not the only triumphant return on this week's episode of New Music Friday. Tobias Jesso Jr., a songwriter to the stars who co-wrote 2025 hits like HAIM's "Relationships," Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" and Justin Bieber's "First Place", released his first solo album in 10 years.

We also have two gorgeous albums by British jazz composer SHOLTO and funk collective Snarky Puppy, and a protest album by Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia Conover that had us digging out our Pete Seeger albums. All that, plus surprise EPs from Tems and Skrillex.

Each week, we welcome a different DJ from the NPR Music network of public radio stations, and this episode's guest is Justus Sanchez, host of The Lounge on KNKX in Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.

Keep scrolling to see our long list of albums out today and sample the best via our New Music Friday playlists.

The Starting 5

Evan Benally Atwood / Fat Possum / Fat Possum Max García Conover and Haley Heynderickx.

🎵 Tobias Jesso Jr., s h i n e

Recommended If You Like: Randy Newman, Adele

🎵 Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia Conover, What of Our Nature

RIYL: Woody Guthrie, Peter, Paul and Mary

🎵 SHOLTO, The Sirens

RIYL: David Axelrod, Alice Coltrane

🎵 Snarky Puppy & Metropole Orkest, Somni

RIYL: Ennio Morricone, James "Blood" Ulmer

🎵 Odeal, The Fall That Saved Us

RIYL: D'Angelo, Wizkid

The Lightning Round

David Black / Leaving Records / Leaving Records Fabiano do Nascimento.

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

⚡ De La Soul, Cabin In The Sky

⚡ Keaton Henson, Parader

⚡ John Scofield and Dave Holland, Memories of Home

⚡ Fabiano do Nascimento, Cavejaz

⚡ Magic Fig, Valerian Tea

⚡ Max Richter, Hamnet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Long List

Campbell Addy / RCA Records/Since ‘93 / RCA Records/Since ‘93 Tems.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Global

Tems, Love is a Kingdom EP

EP Awich, Okinawan Wuman

Aye Nakamura, Destinée

Julio LV, Loco y Vago

María Becerra, QUIMERA

Pabllo Vittar, Prazer, Mamãe Noel

Stray Kids, DO IT EP

EP Victony, Very Stubborn EP

Electronic/Out There

Skrillex, hit me where it hurts EP

EP Animal Collective, Jetty (Original Soundtrack)

(Original Soundtrack) Anthony Moore with AKA & Friends, On Beacon Hill

Danny Daze, ::BLUE:: [REMIXES]

DJ Q, Foundations

duval timothy, you go to the middle of nothing EP

EP Grey Streak, Soft Courage

Grouper, Way Their Crept (Reissue)

(Reissue) Horse Lords & Arnold Dreyblatt, FRKWYS Vol. 18: Extended Field

Ioa Beduneau, Mélodies pour Clairons

Joseph Shabason and Thom Gill, Mississippi River Styx

Kara-Lis Coverdale, Changes in Air

Kelly Lee Owens, Kelly EP

EP Kelman Duran, Daily News

Lawrence English & Stephen Vitiello, Trinity

Ma Sha and Hodge, No One Moves Alone

Mischa Blanos, Take Control

Morning Seance, Eternal Life Makes Your Past Grow Too Big

Natasha Pirard, Fernande, Cecile

Oneohtrix Point Never, Tranquilizer

Ozzy Jones, Between You and Me

Red Axes, LOUD

Samson A.K, Heavy Birds Drop

Shygirl, ALIAS is ME

Soar, s/t

Stiletti-Ana, Stiletti City Tape Archives

Sub Focus, Contact

The Black Dog, Loud Ambient

The Bug vs Ghost Dubs, Implosion

Yellow Magic Orchestra, YMO TRANS ATLANTIC TOUR PARIS 10/18/1979

V/A, Eternal Volume 1

Classical

Tristan Perich and James McVinnie, Infinity Gradient

Víkingur Ólafsson, Opus 109 (Beethoven , Bach, Schubert)

Wu Wei, Martin Stegner and Janne Saksala, Pur ti miro

Rap/Hip-Hop

1300SAINT, Savior

Emmeline, LIFTGOINGUP

Lihtz, HOPELESS

Ransom & Conductor Williams, The Uncomfortable Truth

SoFaygo, Mania

Rock/Alt/Indie

The Replacements, Let It Be (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Sharp Pins, Balloon Balloon Balloon

Aerosmith & YUNGBLUD, One More Time EP

EP Big Bill, Sick Myth

Boys Life, Ordinary Wars

Chip Kinman, s/t

Ella Eyre, everything, in time

Flaccid Mojo, s/t (Reissue)

Fuzz Lightyear, Zero Guilt EP

EP Glyders, Forever

Lou Salome, Something You Cared About In High School

Pet Shop Boys, Disco 5

Queen Quail, Narcissus EP

EP Spanish Love Songs, A Brief Intermission in the Flattening of Time EP

EP Stiff Little Fingers, Inflammable Material (Box Set)

(Box Set) Teen Daze, Splashes Of Colour EP

EP The Dead Betties, Whitey EP

EP The Futureheads, Christmas

The Salt Collective, A Brief History of Blindness

The Smith Street Band, Once I Was Wild

Tropical F*** Storm, Live At 3RRR FM, 25 July 2025

Twin Shadow, Cadet

Wreckless Eric, England Screaming

Pop

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Wicked Movie Cast, Wicked: For Good: The Soundtrack

Flight To London, Instructions For Losing Control

Goldfrapp, Supernature (20th Anniversary Reissue)

MAJOR LAZER, GYALGEBRA

Obongjayar, Paradise Now & Forever (Deluxe)

(Deluxe) Parris Goebel, A Girl is a Drug EP

EP Rufus Wainwright & Pacific Jazz Orchestra, I'm a Stranger Here Myself -- Wainwright Does Weill

The xx, s/t (Deluxe Edition)

Tommy Richman, WORLDS APART EP

Country/Folk/Americana

Lisa O'Neill, The Wind Doesn't Blow This Far Right EP

Jazz

Bill Evans Trio, Haunted Heart: The Legendary Riverside Studio Recordings

jaime branch, FLY or DIE: bird dogs of paradise (IA11 Edition)

Max Jaffe, You Want That Too!

R&B/Soul

Elujay, A Constant Charade

Lance Ferguson, Rare Groove Spectrum Vol 3

Sabri, What I Feel Now EP

