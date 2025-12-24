Gobo Fraggle: “It’s about trusting that little voice inside”

Some interviews feel like work. Others feel like a strange alignment of fate, nostalgia, and puppetry. Talking to Gobo Fraggle lands squarely in the latter category — less press cycle, more childhood door flung open without warning. Gobo, the explorer and de facto leader of the Fraggles, has been wandering the tunnels of Fraggle Rock since 1983, and still talks like curiosity is a renewable resource.

Winter, it turns out, is his season. “I love it,” Gobo said cheerfully. “This is my favorite time of year. We’re down here in the tunnels and the caves, and they get all iced over. And this year, we had our very first snowfall.”

This wasn’t business-as-usual Doozer-assisted snow delivery, either. “Every year the Doozers bring the snow from the ice caverns,” he explained. “You wake up one morning and boom, there’s snow on the ground. But this year, somehow magically, we had our very first snowfall. It was so cool.”

That snowfall kicks off The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, a holiday story that hinges on a deeply relatable crisis: Gobo can’t write the song of the season. “Usually it comes pretty naturally,” he said. “But this year I was stuck. I had what we call rock block.”

Rock block, for the uninitiated, is writer’s block with felt and consequences. “It kind of freaked me out,” Gobo admitted. “I’d never had that happen before. I couldn’t come up with a song, and I needed a little inspiration.”

That inspiration came from outer space — which is Fraggle shorthand for our world. “My Uncle Matt invited me for the very first time ever,” he said. “I got to come out where you live, silly creature.” Out there, he met musician and guest star Lele Pons, who helped knock the song loose. “She basically told me to trust myself and be open to new things,” Gobo said. “Then we sang a song together, and that inspired me.”

Still, the real breakthrough wasn’t cosmic. It was communal. “What I realized was what I really needed to write the best song was all my friends,” he said. “We all kind of contributed to it, and that’s what made it the best song.”

That idea — creativity as group effort, not lone genius — is the spine of Fraggle Rock and the reason it still lands decades later. Gobo doesn’t talk about leadership as authority. He talks about listening. “It’s about trusting that little voice inside,” he said, “but also knowing when to lean on the people around you.”

Outer space was overwhelming at first. “It’s very loud and bright and big,” he said. “I live underground. Things are kind of small here.” But even at his lowest, Gobo stayed open. “I was scared,” he admitted. “But I was excited too.”

That’s the Fraggle trick: fear acknowledged, optimism intact. Snow falls. Songs stall. You ask for help anyway. And sometimes, the song writes itself — not because you forced it, but because you didn’t.

Watch the full interview above (and I highly recommend that you do) and then check out the trailer below.