Thanksgiving specials on WUOL

Published November 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Eight singers wearing blue three-piece suits and brown shoes, standing around a piano
Cantus

Join 90.5 WUOL for Thanksgiving specials to accompany your festivities throughout the day, along with our playlist to set the mood while you set the table. Listen at 90.5 FM, lpm.org, on the LPM app, and on your smart speaker.

9 a.m.: Every Good Thing
This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.

12 p.m.: Songs of Thanks with Cantus
"Songs of Thanks" is an innovative new production by Cantus. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community.

3 p.m. Shadowglow: Thanksgiving with the American Sound
Enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven.
