Rachel Grimes performs her music and that of Henry Hart on New Lens

Louisville Public Media
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT

Join us for the next New Lens on November 16, 7p.m., at 21c Museum Hotel for Rachel Grimes performing selections from her score to The Doctor from India, and Henry Hart, a descendant of the first Black woman to live in Kentucky (Dolly), who became known as a violinist, composer, and band leader in the midwest. Grimes has been researching and chronicling Hart's story through a series of blog posts on the Liberty Hall Historic Site's webpage.

New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.
Classical New Lens
