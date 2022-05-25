Latest from LPM Classical
A listing of holiday specials, including programs celebrating Chanukah, Advent/Christmas, and Kwanzaa on WUOL.
A look at Chanticleer's new Christmas release with conductor and countertenor Tim Keeler.
Trumpeter Paul Merkelo was reaching for the heritage of the trumpet concerto with his recording of three concerti from Soviet composers in his latest…
It's now basically a right of passage, and expectation, for musicians to play NPR's storied "Tiny Desk," a literal corner cubicle at their headquarters in…
The Louisville Orchestra welcomes Canada’s most acclaimed jazz singer DENZAL SINCLAIRE as the soloist. Compared to Nat King Cole for his warmth and…
Thanksgiving Day's schedule this year includes Giving Thanks with John Birge, with special guest Ada Limon, a Lexington resident, and the new Poet…
The drama of fate, creation, and destiny lifts this program to celestial heights. The Louisville Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt:…
Violinist Rachel Barton Pine's album Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through The Centuries has a rather long title, but the whole title is important.…
We'd be udderly delighted for you to have a soundtrack to today's breaking bovine news in Louisville. Find updates on cattle conditions via our sister…
For five and a half decades, audiences at Louisville Orchestra concerts experienced just a bit more thunder thanks to the talent of timpanist James Rago.…
Get comfortable and tune in...if you dare! Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween,"…
According to violinist Hilary Hahn, this is a time to be bold. That's a running theme in the musical selection in her newest album Eclipse. Listen to the…